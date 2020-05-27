DWD: Janesville-Beloit metro has highest unemployment of any Wisconsin metropolitan area

MADISON, Wis. — The Janesville-Beloit metro area has the highest unemployment rate across Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas.

According to a news release from the Department of Workforce Development, Janesville-Beloit’s unemployment rate for April 2020 year over year is 17%.

The Madison metro has the lowest unemployment rate in the metro areas at 11.8%.

Across municipalities for April 2020, unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin’s. 34 largest cities, according to DWD.

Unemployment rates range from a low of 9.9% in Fitchburg to 21.1% in Superior.

Officials said Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate for any Wisconsin county at 9.7%, while Iron and Menominee each are at a high of 26.2%.

