DWD increases call centers staff to assist Wisconsinites unemployment claims

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development announced Friday that more unemployment claims are being taken with the help of two contracted call centers, according to a news release.

Alorica and Beyond Vision vendors both have assisted Wisconsinites in filing out their unemployment claims since late May, the report said.

Officials said that in just two weeks DWD have made nearly 3.8 times the number of customer contacts including calls made and taken at Alorica and Beyond Vision.

“Although the work done by call centers only represents a fraction of the work done by DWD on behalf of UI claimants, the increase in staff and vendors on the phones has allowed us to answer questions, gather necessary information from employers, and help Wisconsinites get the UI benefits they deserve,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “The diligence and hard work of vetting and setting up these contracted centers is paying off as we help Wisconsinites navigate these unprecedented times, and we will continue to onboard more staff to reach more people.”

DWD said, Alorica had 135 agents answering calls as of June 3 and by the end of June they expect to have 500 staff members answering calls, the report said.

Officials said Beyond Vision opened at the beginning of June with 23 agents and will add 40 staff members to handled calls solely related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

For more information, visit the Department of Workforce Development website.

