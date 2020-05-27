DWD begins to make PUA payments, more than 80,000 applications received since April

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development has received more than 80,000 applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the month since the department began accepting applications.

On May 21, DWD began issuing payments for those eligible for the assistance, according to a news release.

PUA is a new federal program that was established to provide assistance to people who are not eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance. People who are self-employed, certain independent contractors and people with limited recent work history are among those potentially eligible for assistance under the temporary program.

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said that because PUA is a brand-new program, DWD took time for extra testing to make sure the department’s system can accurately process the applications in the coming weeks.

“While understanding the potential impacts of a minor delay in deployment, we felt it prudent and responsible to prevent any widespread issues that could cause even greater delays and hardship,” Frostman said. “We understand many claimants have been patiently waiting for PUA. Please know that DWD is committed to paying out eligible benefits as fast as possible.”

Those eligible for the assistance can receive up to $370 per week, according to the DWD’s website.

Applicants who are eligible for the program will receive a notice in the mail and in their online claim portal.

Click here for more information on how to apply for the assistance program.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments