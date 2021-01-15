DWD begins distributing $300 in additional unemployment payments

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has started distributing an additional $300 in federal unemployment benefits to eligible residents.

The additional Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments were made available through the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act, which extends some benefits originally passed in the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020.

“DWD staff have worked diligently to rapidly code, test and implement the FPUC extension, which provides an additional $300 per week in benefits to claimants who are receiving at least $1 in benefits from another program, and are otherwise eligible,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “More assistance is needed to help the workers who have bore the brunt of the COVID pandemic, but I am happy that we are able to provide this much needed benefit in a timely manner.”

More information about the FPUC program is available on the DWD’s website.

