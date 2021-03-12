Dwayne M. Schneller

Dwayne M. Schneller, age 88, passed away March 4, 2021 at the Pines Assisted Living, Prairie du Sac.

He was born on October 17, 1932 the son of the late Myron and Florence (Anderson) Schneller. Dwayne attended the Harrisburg grade school. He worked on the family farm near Black Hawk, with his father for many years and later worked as a groundskeeper at Bluffview. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed many trail rides with the family.

He is survived by his sister, Irene Meinen of St. Paul, MN; 2 nieces, Kristin (Robert) Roan of Chicago and Cynthia (John) Verant of Minneapolis, MN.

