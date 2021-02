D’Vino

D’Vino $15 LUNCH MAIN

Includes Parmesan Truffle Fries and Farro Salad Meatball Grinder Muffuletta Caprese Sandwich $25 DINNER APPETIZER Antipasto Sampler MAIN Tortellini with Pesto Cream Sauce DESSERT Tiramisu $30 DINNER APPETIZER Antipasto Sampler MAIN Chicken Parmesan with Penne DESSERT Tiramisu $35 DINNER APPETIZER Antipasto Sampler MAIN Shrimp Scampi DESSERT Tiramisu Friday Night Only Fresh Lake Perch Fish Fry Tiramisu Lunch: Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dinner: Mon-Fri 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

116 King St. Madison, WI 53703

608-285-9021

