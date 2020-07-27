Duwayne “Chuck” Pete

Site staff by Site staff

Duwayne “Chuck” Pete, age 68, of Linden, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Mineral Point Health Services due to complication of a heart attack.

Chuck was born on October 29, 1951 in Dodgeville to Stanley and Amelia (Brennum) Pete. He married Sharon Heuer of Linden on July 29, 1978 and were together until 2003. Chuck worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Rule Construction for 32 years before retiring in 2009. In his spare time, he enjoyed softball, playing cards, golfing, hunting (in his younger years) and helping coach his kid’s sports teams when they were little. Chuck was a member of the Linden Fire Department for many years. Chuck’s greatest joy was time spent with his grandchildren. His eyes would light up whenever he would see them.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Lois Jean Pete; a brother, Thomas Pete and a nephew, Thomas “Tommy” Gard.

Chuck is survived by two sons, Todd (Jennie) Pete and Brian (Shonda) Pete, all of Mineral Point; five grandchildren, Hayden, Dawson, Jaelyn, Tenleigh and Beckum Pete; two sisters, Sharon (Dennis) Gard of Seymour,WI and Muriel “Meme” (John) Schaffner of Battle Creek, MI; two half-brothers, Stanley “Skeeter” (Deb) Pete of Plain and Jamie (Diane) Pete of Sauk City; a half-sister, Patricia Uselman of Virginia as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville with Pastor Doug Tremelling officiating.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhome.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3682

www.houckfuneralhomes.com