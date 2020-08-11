DuWayne Allen Smith

Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 5353

(920)-563-2575

DuWayne A. Smith, 55, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on August 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born on June 26, 1965 in Fort Atkinson, son of Clifford “Chuck” Smith and Sally (Boese) Smith. He attended MATC, becoming a Certified Auto Technician in Fort Atkinson. In 2001, DuWayne married Lorey Sanders at the Congregation Church in Fort Atkinson.

DuWayne was an avid hunter, enjoyed racing remote control cars, playing darts and fixing any broken engine he could find.

He is survived by his wife, Lorey; his mother Sally (Boese) Smith; father Chuck (Carol) Smith; sister, Michelle Smith; fur babies, Abby and Maggie May; nephew Levi, aunts Barbara Huber and “Skeeter” Johnson; and many cousins and friends.

He’s preceded in death by his step-sister Christine Barrett; uncle Gary Smith; aunt “Billie” Bumbard.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor officiating.

If desired, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

