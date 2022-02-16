Dustin Michael Dean

by Obituaries

Dustin Michael Dean, 33, of Platteville, formerly of Woodford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Dustin was born on February 3, 1989 in Monroe, Wisconsin, son of Charles “Chuck” and Lori (Smith) Dean. He graduated from Monroe High School, class of 2007. He worked at Lactalis, Belmont, in maintenance. Dustin enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and frogging, where he got the nickname “Frogman”. Dustin especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his father, Chuck Dean; sister, Nicole “Nikki” Dean; brother, Jesse James (Michelle Fleshman) Dean; aunts and uncles, Sheri (Don) Stadel, Sheila (Mark) Hinderman, Jim (Brenda) Dean, Tim (Dawn) Dean, Jon (Rhonda) Dean; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lori Dean.

