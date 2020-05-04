Dust storm causes multi-car crash in central Wisconsin

PLAINFIELD, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says a dust storm caused a multi-car crash on Interstate 39 in central Wisconsin.

The patrol said 26 vehicles were involved in the pileup Sunday on southbound I-39 near Plainfield.

In addition, there were four separate crashes in the northbound lanes.

The patrol says several injuries were reported, but none are life-threatening.

Authorities say the crashes likely were caused by dust blowing in the air.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

