Dunn County man charged with heroin, gun crimes

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Dunn County man was charged with several crimes related to heroin and firearm possession Wednesday, according to a news release from Western District of Wisconsin US Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office.

David Hartwig, 32, of Menomonie, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroine with the intent to distribute and having a firearm as part of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment alleges Hartwig had a 9mm pistol and ammo May 6, the release said.

If convicted, Hartwig faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, up to 20 years on the heroin possession charge and a minimum of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The release said any sentence imposed on the drug trafficking charge will be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the heroin possession charge.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Police Department worked with other agencies as part of an investigation into the crimes.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.