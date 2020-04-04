Dunn brothers, Badger football team up with Agrace Hospice Care to raise money and deliver meals

Melissa Kim

MADISON, Wis. —

Badger wide receiver Jack Dunn and his brother, Bob – who is a graduate assistant on the team – are giving back to the Madison community. The two started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Agrace Hospice Care, an organization that delivers hot meals and provides support to families in Dane County.

The Dunns got the team on board, and on Friday afternoon, several players drove around Madison to deliver meals to some lifelong Badger fans.

“I never in a million years thought that this would happen and they would be here,” said Kathy Garton.

Dunn, along with the Chenal brothers, Garrett Groshek and Isaiahh Loudermilk paid her a visit on Friday.

Dunn says as a Wisconsin football player, you represent more than just yourself and the team. You have the chance to use your platform to do something bigger.

“It gives you a great opportunity to help out in the community,” he explained, “and do things that are a lot greater than just football.”

The team will continue to raise money with a goal of $10,000. You can help out here – https://www.gofundme.com/f/zkut3-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help

