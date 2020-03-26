Dunkin’ Donuts offering free coffee to medical professionals until April 30

It's a way to offer thanks to those who are working hard to save lives right now

Dunkin’ Donuts franchise locations will offer free coffee for medical professionals through April 30. Development manager Emily Kettinger said this is a way to thank our healthcare industry workers for the hard work they have endured over the last few weeks and will continue to endure.

The promotion is applies in Dane, Brown, Columbia, Crawford, Dodge, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, La Crosse, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Outgamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Winnebago and Wood County and the City of Beloit, WI, Menominee, MI and Duluth, MN.

