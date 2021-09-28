‘Dumpty Humpty’ statue stolen from Art Fair on the Square

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a unique piece of artwork was stolen from a vendor at the Art Fair on the Square over the weekend.

Police say officers were flagged down by the vendor on Saturday. She wanted to report the theft of a $1400 bronze statue of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet she had called “Dumpty Humpty.”

The vendor, who traveled to the fair from out of state, reported seeing two men lingering around the area of her stand while she was setting up during the early-morning hours on Saturday. When she left the stand, the men were gone — and so was the statue.

Police were able to find surveillance video from the area of the men leaving the square with the statue. They’re now asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men. At least one suspect is believed to be a student living downtown who recently turned 21 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345 or leave an anonymous tip with the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com. People who contact Crime Stoppers with a tip that leads to an arrest could receive up to $1,000 as a reward.