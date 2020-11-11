Dump truck vs. car crash closes southbound lanes of Highway 51 at Buckeye Road for 2 hours

MADISON, Wis. — A dump truck vs. car crash in the intersection of Highway 51 and Buckeye Road closed all southbound lanes for roughly two hours Wednesday morning, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Officials said the call came in at 8:46 a.m. The scene was cleared at 10:48 a.m.

Dispatch said emergency medical services were sent to the scene, but they did not share any information about possible injuries.

The car was towed from the scene.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.