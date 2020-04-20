Dump truck strikes bicyclist in Fitchburg

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A bicyclist was hit by a dump truck in Fitchburg on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call for a report of the accident at 3:47 p.m.

Dispatchers said the incident happened near County Highway M at Wendt Road.

The Fitchburg police and fire departments have responded to the scene.

Officials are unable to confirm the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.