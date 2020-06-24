Dump truck rolled over when driver lost control, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A dump truck driver lost control of her truck causing it to flip over on County Road N late Wednesday morning.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, no other cars were involved.

Police said the driver was able to get out of the dump truck and walk to an ambulance that then took her to a local hospital.

