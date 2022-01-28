Dumbbell thrown at man walking dog, police say

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man told police he had a dumbbell thrown at him by a stranger while he was walking his dog Thursday night.

The man says he was walking his dog at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 2900 block of Waunona Way. The man says he was carrying a flashlight while he was walking against traffic, since there were no sidewalks in the area.

The man said a stranger pulled up next to him, angry about the light being shined at the vehicle. The stranger allegedly ended up swinging a dumbbell at the man. The man told police he was able to jump out of the way, but the weight hit him in the back.

The stranger ended up leaving and has not been found yet at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

