Duggan wins race to become new mayor in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Dianne Duggan will be the new mayor in Evansville, defeating Randall Lenz in Tuesday night’s Spring Election.
Duggan won the office with more than 60 percent of the vote, collecting 638 votes to Lenz’s 423.
Evansville Mayor
Evansville Mayor
Dianne DugganRandall Lenz
-
Dianne Duggan Winner
60.1%
638
-
Randall Lenz
39.9%
423
1,061
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
Duggan will take over for current mayor Bill Hurtley, who was not on the ballot Tuesday.
