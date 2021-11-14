Duck hunter, dog rescued from capsized boat in Beaver Dam

by Stephen Cohn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A duck hunter and dog were rescued Saturday morning after a boat capsized on Beaver Dam Lake.

According to a news release, dispatchers responded to an area near Waterworks Park around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said the man and his dog were found clinging to the overturned boat about 200 yards from the park.

The man was taken to shore and transported to Marshfield Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The release said the dog was cared for until it could be reunited with his owner.

Fire department personnel returned to the boat later and towed it back to shore.

