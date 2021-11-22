Dubuque man shot Potosi woman before killing self, Grant Co. sheriff’s office says

by Logan Reigstad

File photo

POTOSI, Wis. — A 47-year-old Dubuque man forcibly entered a Potosi woman’s home and shot her before fatally shooting himself last Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 100 block of North Main Street. The sheriff’s office said the 37-year-old woman was at home when Aaron Osthoff entered by force, prompting the woman to call 911.

Deputies responded to the area after a dispatcher heard arguing on the line. As they got to the area, they heard a gunshot followed by a scream and another gunshot.

Osthoff shot the woman in the neck and head area before shooting himself, the sheriff’s office said. He died at the scene, while the woman is in stable condition. The sheriff’s office previously said first responders took the woman to Grant Regional Hospital; she was later air-lifted to UW Hospital in Madison.

The man and woman knew each other, but the sheriff’s office said it is still working to learn the extent of their relationship.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.