Duane J. Sprecher

Site staff by Site staff

Duane J. Sprecher age 81 of Spring Green passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence following an illness.

He was born on August 31, 1939 in Merrimac, WI the son of Orville and Lucille (Bohnsack) Sprecher. He graduated from the Spring Green High School in 1958 was married on October 11, 1958 to the former Kathleen A. Olson. Duane served in the United States Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964 and farmed the Wilson Creek family farm the rest of his life.

Survivors include his 3 children, Brian Sprecher of Prairie du Sac, Theresa (Joe) Stapleton of Spring Green, Mark (Donna) Sprecher of Madison, 6 grandchildren, Francis Sprecher and fiancée Morgan Mannstedt, Justin (Heather) Stapleton, Lindsey Stapleton, Calli, Christina and Cory Sprecher, 6 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Lucille Sprecher, an infant son, Tony Sprecher, his wife Kathleen Sprecher.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. where the family suggests masks and social distancing. A private family burial will be held at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society or to Agrace Hospice.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.