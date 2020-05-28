Duane E. Willadsen

MADISON-Duane E. Willadsen, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 21,1932, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., the son of Louis and Viola (Herber) Willadsen

Duane served in the U.S. Army Corporal, Chaplain’s Assistant in Okinawa during the Korean War. During this time, when he came home on leave, he married his high school sweetheart Donna Mae (he liked to call her that) Woodworth Willadsen on May 29th, 1954 in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Duane received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was the President of Developmentally Disabled Children of Fond du Lac. At this time, he was employed with the State Employment Office in Fond du Lac. He moved his family to Madison, Wis. to accept a position with the Division of Aging-Wisconsin. He retired from the Dept of Workforce Development in Madison in 1997.

Duane was very active in his church and played a role in many positions and activities. He served on the Church Board of Elders, Stewardship, Education, choir and drama. He also played on the church softball team.

In addition to his passion for the Lord, his other major passion was sports. ALL sports. ANY sport. Softball, basketball, volleyball, bowling, golfing, Badger hockey, Badger football, Professional football and, of course, The Green and Gold. There were Sundays he would check in with Pastor Jeff to make sure the sermon would be “timely” by tapping his watch because The Packers played at noon. His participation sports were softball and golf. At one time, he played on three different softball leagues, playing rain or shine. During one rainy game, having to umpire his own game, holding an umbrella, with his sunglasses on, he was branded with the name “Shades.” He thought golf was for old men, so when he retired, he started swinging the iron. Even got a hole in one! New license plates: Ace on Three

Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna Mae; son, Darrel (Mary) Willadsen; two daughters, Denise Willadsen and Dianne (Roger Knapp) Willadsen; five grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Mueller, Chelsea (Tim) Zegley, Whitney Pulver, Kerstyn (Ben Bomkamp) Perrett and Lauren Perrett; and six great-grandchildren, Sterling, Audrey, Emerson, Leo, Jack and Elise; brother, James Willadsen; and many nieces and nephews.

He loved you all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Willadsen; and his sister-in-law, Verna Willadsen.

A Private family funeral service will be held. For friends and family wishing to view the service via live stream go to www.livelifetogether.com/livestream at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Burial will be held at Verona Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Family of Duane Willadsen, c/o The Church at Christ Memorial, 2833 Raritan Rd., Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

