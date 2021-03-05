Duane A. Obright

Black Earth/reedsburg – Duane Alfred Obright, age 84, of Black Earth, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

He was born on March 31, 1936, in Black Earth, the son of Alfred and Verna (Schultz) Obright.

Duane graduated from Black Earth High School, class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1958. Duane married Donna Parman on Aug. 14, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, in Nashua, Iowa. Duane worked as a carpenter, retiring in 1999, and was a member of Carpenters Local 314.

Duane is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna; children, Perry (Janice) Obright, Carrie (Rick) Hanson and Chad (Stephanie) Obright; sister, Eileen (John) Bonine of Black Earth; brother-in-law, Herbert Niebuhr of Cross Plains; and sister-in-law, Joyce Obright of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Noreen (Leonard) Benson and Lois Niebuhr; brother, Howard Obright; and brother-in-law, Harry Shimniok.

A public visitation will be held at Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral and Cremation Care, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

A private family burial will be held on Monday with Military Rites.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, WI 53515.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

