Drunken canoeist arrested on suspicion of 5th-offense OWI after telling police he wouldn’t drive home

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Friday who tried driving home after canoeing drunk despite previously telling officers he would call a cab when he decided to leave Olbrich Park Beach.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies contacted 48-year-old Michael L. Marks after he appeared to be passed out in a canoe. Marks told deputies he was struggling to get back into his canoe after a swim. He told officials he had been drinking and said “It’s not illegal to be drunk on a canoe.”

Marks reportedly told deputies and Madison Police Department officers he would call a cab if he left the park.

After law enforcement left, a witness saw Marks get into his car. The witness said they were concerned because there were families with small children in the park, so she called MPD.

Just as Marks was backing out of his parking stall, an MPD officer arrived and arrested Marks for fifth-offense OWI.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments