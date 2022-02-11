Drunk driver sentenced to 10 years in prison in deadly Sun Prairie crash

by Logan Reigstad

Foreground: A mugshot of Lonzo Simmons. Courtesy: Dane County Jail. Background: Courtesy of Gonzalo Andres via Facebook.

MADISON, Wis. — A Cambridge man was sentenced Thursday to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges tied to a fatal crash in Sun Prairie in 2020, online court records show.

Lonzo Simmons, 29, was sentenced to two consecutive five-year prison sentences on two charges of homicide by use of a vehicle. Each sentence also includes five years of supervised release. He also received a two-year prison concurrent sentence and two years of supervision on a separate felony charge in the case.

He pleaded guilty to three felony charges in November. Six other charges were dismissed but read in at sentencing.

According to a criminal complaint, Simmons took off after being pulled over by a Sun Prairie police officer on Beech Street at Davison Drive on June 26, 2020. He crashed three blocks away on Ruby Lane near Main Street, at which point his vehicle caught fire.

Two people inside Simmons’ vehicle — 28-year-old Kara Cloud of Madison and 27-year-old Clinton Harvey of Sun Prairie — died in the crash, and a third person suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and cracked ribs.

Simmons’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

