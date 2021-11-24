Drugs, paraphernalia seized in Reedsburg traffic stop; 3 arrested

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Reedsburg Police Department

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Three people are facing potential drug-related charges after Reedsburg police found marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia during a Wednesday morning traffic stop.

Officers with the Reedsburg Police Department reportedly stopped the suspect vehicle near the intersection of North Grove and 4th streets around 9:15 a.m. for a suspended registration violation.

When police searched the vehicle they found drugs and paraphernalia inside. The suspects, 34-year-old James Burdick, 37-year-old Iam Lewis, and 29-year-old Amanda Rotar, were all arrested as a result.

Police said Burdick is facing tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver narcotics (heroin), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and four counts of felony bail jumping. He also had warrants for his arrest from Monroe County, Sauk County and probation and parole.

Lewis was arrested on tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold. He was also cited for operating while revoked and operating with a suspended registration.

Rotar was arrested on tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

All three suspects were booked into the Sauk County jail.

