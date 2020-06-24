Drug search warrants lead to 11 arrests in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. — Eleven people have been arrested after several drug search warrants were executed throughout homes in Baraboo.

According to the news release, the arrests were made in June as a result of investigations between Baraboo police and the Sauk County Drug Task Force. Officials said a higher number of search warrants were executed after certain public health guidelines were lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11 people involved have been contacted and are facing tentative charges which are being referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 9, Dalton Christie, 27, of Baraboo, was arrested at 514 2nd Avenue on suspicion of maintaining a drug house, possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver THC, possession of paraphernalia and bail jumping.

On June 11, the following were arrested at 408 1st St. on tentative charges of maintaining a drug house, possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia and bail jumping:

Debra L Litscher, 69, of Baraboo

Karissa L Litscher, 42, of Baraboo

Kenneth R Williams, 49, of Baraboo

Raymond D Pletzer, 56, of Mazomanie

Officials said Pletzer had an outstanding warrant from another county and was not taken to Sauk County Jail due to COVID-19 policies.

The release said some of the charges will also have a penalty enhancer of possession or attempted possession of a controlled substance near a school.

On Friday, the following people were arrested at 425 5th St. on tentative charges of maintaining a drug house, possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver marijuana, possession of amphetamine or meth, possession of LSD, possession of paraphernalia and bail jumping:

Rodney Cheever, 37, of Portage

Rainelle Cheever, 35, of Madison

Cory Killerlain, 29, of Baraboo

Tabitha Killerlain, 37, of Baraboo

Bradley Roche, 32, of Baraboo

Geoffrey Geisser, 26, of Baraboo

Some of the charges will also have a penalty enhancer of possession or attempted possession of a controlled substance near a school. Cheever and Geisser were both taken to the Sauk County Jail for a probation violation and probation warrant, respectively.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said booking photos were unavailable for Cory Killerlain, Tabitha Killerlain and Roche.

Anyone with information on drug-related activity is encouraged to call their local police or sheriff’s department. Sauk County residents can also call 1-888- TIP-SAUK. Callers can remain anonymous.

