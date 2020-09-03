Drug investigations lead to largest seizure of fentanyl by La Crosse PD, five arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Two recent drug investigations by La Crosse Police Department led to the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl, more than $20,000 in cash and the arrest of five people, according to a news release.

One of the investigations alone led to the seizure of 140 grams of fentanyl, which La Crosse police said is the largest such seizure by the department and “is significant due to the danger fentanyl poses,” according to the release.

In the first investigation, La Crosse police said investigators heard that 37-year-old Frederick B. Moore, of Chicago, had been selling large quantities of fentanyl in the La Crosse area. Initial information indicated Moore was only in La Crosse for short periods to sell fentanyl. He would reportedly drive back to Chicago after he ran out of drugs.

Officials said La Crosse police and town of Campbell investigators made a confidential purchase of fentanyl from Moore while he was in La Crosse on Tuesday. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for multiple hotel rooms at Motel 6 on the north side of La Crosse where Moore was staying, as well as the rental vehicle he was driving. After police searched the car and hotel, Moore was arrested without incident and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Investigators also seized more than $4,000 including the police-recorded buy money from the confidential drug purchase, according to the report. Moore is on parole in Illinois for a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the second investigation, La Crosse police reportedly obtained information Lavon D. Liggins was selling fentanyl in the La Crosse area. The police department said Liggins is out on bond in connection with a 2019 arrest on suspicion of selling heroin and fentanyl. La Crosse investigators worked with town of Campbell police and made two confidential purchases of fentanyl from Liggins, the release said.

Based on the drug buys, the La Crosse Police Department, along with Town of Campbell Police Department and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, searched an apartment in the 1700 block of La Crescent Street on Wednesday at 7:57 p.m. with a warrant.

Britney M. Basley, Anthony M. Owens and Shana M. Huntington were taken into custody without incident, police said. There was also a newborn baby in the apartment at the time. The baby was placed with La Crosse County Child Protective Services. Prior to the search, Liggins was arrested as in a traffic stop by La Crosse officers.

Police said multiple items were seized during the search:

111.5 grams of fentanyl

5.4 grams of ecstasy

Scale

Bags

THC

$20,010 cash

2011 BMW 525 Sedan

2009 Dodge Challenger

2011 BMW X5 SUV

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

According to the report, $2,000 of the money seized was police-recorded money used to buy drugs. In total 142.2 grams of fentanyl was seized with an estimated street value of $28,000, if sold in single use increments.

“Fentanyl is a highly dangerous drug and it contributes to many of the drugs overdoses in La Crosse,” LCPD said in the release.

In the last week, La Crosse police have responded to seven possible overdoses, the report said. Five of those seven people died.

Basley, 29, was arrested on suspicion of party to possession with intent to deliver schedule I or II narcotics, party to possession of ecstasy, party to possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Huntington, 30, was arrested on suspicion of party to possession with intent to deliver schedule I or II narcotics, party to possession of ecstasy, party to possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Liggins, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, party to possession with intent to deliver schedule I or II narcotics, party to possession of ecstasy, party to possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, five counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and operating while revoked.

Moore, 37, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of fentanyl.

Owens, 42, was arrested on suspicion of party to possession with intent to deliver schedule I or II narcotics, party to possession of ecstasy, party to possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.