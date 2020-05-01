Drug investigation in Dodgeville hotel turned into high speed pursuit

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Iowa County Sheriff's Office

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Richland, Iowa and Grant County Drug Task Force started a drug investigation Tuesday at Pine Ridge Hotel in Dodgeville.

According to a Facebook post, the investigation turned into a high speed pursuit ending at the intersection of US Highway 18-151 and County Road F near Blue Mounds.

Marcus D. Parker, 39, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle operator flee/elude office, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possess/intent manufacture/deliver heroin and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Mount Horeb Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

On April 28, 2020 at 9:58 A.M. the Richland-Iowa-Grant County Drug Task Force started a drug investigation at Pine Ridge… Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 1, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments