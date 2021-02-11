Drivers should expect slippery roads Thursday night, Streets Division officials say

MADISON, Wis. — City streets crews are asking Madison residents to use caution while driving Thursday night, citing the potential for slippery roads due to fresh snow and frigid temperatures.

Snow is expected to start falling around dinner time and continue through the night until Friday morning. While crews will be out to plow the city’s major roadways, they won’t be salting streets due to the bitter cold.

When temperatures dip below 20 degrees, salt loses its effectiveness, according to the city’s Streets Division. Crews will apply sand to help with traction in needed areas, but officials said drivers should anticipate the roads to be slippery, especially after traffic compact the fresh snow.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time to arrive at their destinations safely. Streets Division crews said anticipating stops is especially important when driving on slippery roads.

Officials said the roads, especially on residential streets, will likely remain snowy until the arctic temperatures come to an end.

