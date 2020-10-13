Driver who struck church now facing 3rd OWI in crash, Middleton police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police have ticketed a man accused of crashing his car into a church last week.

Officials said the incident happened Oct. 5 at St. Bernard Catholic Church on 2015 Parmenter St.

Police determined that Aaron Klubertanz, 36, of Middleton, was driving at high speeds on University Avenue when he crossed the center line and struck a traffic light at an intersection, according to the news release.

Officials said Klubertanz kept driving and collided into the west side of the church, which caused significant damage to both his vehicle and the building.

Klubertanz was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, police said. Officials also saw signs of impairment and open intoxicants in the vehicle, according to the release.

Klubertanz was ticketed for a 3rd offense OWI, along with unreasonable and imprudent speed.

Police obtained a search warrant to conduct a blood sample, but the results have not been completed as of Monday evening.