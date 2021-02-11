Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver who survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin says he feels thankful to be alive.

Richard Lee Oliver says in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he was on his way to his mother’s house when his truck hit some snow on the shoulder of a Milwaukee-area overpass and he lost control of the vehicle.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured Saturday’s crash.

Oliver says he’s grateful to the two people that came to his aid. He has a broken back and a broken leg, among other injuries.

