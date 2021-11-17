Driver uninjured after milk truck strikes cow, cow’s status unknown

by Kyle Jones

LIVINGSTON, Wis. – A driver walked away with no injuries after his milk truck struck a cow Monday.

Grant Co. Sheriff’s officials say William Liddicoat, 52, of Mineral Point was driving a milk truck eastbound on County E just after 6:40 p.m. when he hit the cow, which had wandered into the road.

The truck sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The status of the bludgeoned bovine is unknown at this time.

