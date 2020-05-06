Driver uninjured after crashing vehicle into retention pond

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the Family Center after a driver crashed their vehicle into a retention pond Wednesday afternoon.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a black Volkswagon sedan floating in the retention pond off of Prospect Avenue. The driver had made it out of the vehicle and was uninjured.

The car drifted to the middle of the pond before sinking to the bottom. Members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team helped to secure chains to the vehicle so it could be removed from the pond.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments