Driver travels down closed Columbia Co. road, killed in crash

TOWN OF WEST POINT, Wis. — A driver was killed in a crash after going down a closed road, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened on Schoepp Road, south of Highway 60 in the town of West Point on Friday.

The road had been closed due to the high water since fall of 2019, according to deputies.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra hit two concrete barriers at the road closure.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver’s name is being withheld at this time while they continue to investigate.

