Driver that caused fatal Milwaukee crash awaits charges

MILWAUKEE — The driver of a car that caused a fatal crash in Milwaukee is awaiting charges.

Police say the driver swerved to avoid being shot by gunfire and crashed into another vehicle which then hit a tree Sunday afternoon.

A woman in her 60s who was driving the car that hit the tree was killed. A teenage passenger was taken to Children’s Hospital.

