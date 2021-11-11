Driver switching pool chemical lines caused Beloit hazardous gas incident, city says

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

BELOIT, Wis. — Wednesday’s hazardous gas incident in Beloit was the result of a delivery driver accidentally switching pool chemical lines, the city said Thursday.

In an email, the city’s director of strategic communications Sarah Lock said a driver for Viking Chemical Company was delivering pool chemicals to the Beloit College Powerhouse, a student union and recreation center for the college, when the driver switched chlorine and muriatic acid lines, creating a hazardous gas plume.

Three people, none of them students, were injured; officials have not provided an update on their conditions.

Lock said the city has not cited Viking Chemical following the incident and deferred to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for follow-up.

