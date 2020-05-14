Driver seriously injured crashing into large culvert, officials say

TOWN OF ELLENBORO, Wis. — A driver in Grant County was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night, according to a news release.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 11:35 a.m. to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Cannon Road near Buckwheat Ridge Road in the town of Ellenboro.

According to the report, 58-year-old Richard Martin was driving a GMC Sierra on Cannon Road when he crested a hill and wasn’t able to negotiate a curve.

The sheriff’s office said Martin’s vehicle left the road and struck a large culvert. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Martin was taken to Grant Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

Speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is under investigation.

