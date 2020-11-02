Driver pulled over in Polk County for transporting snowmobile on roof of car

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol officers stopped a driver Sunday when they spotted a snowmobile attached to the top of a vehicle driving on Highway 63.

“Folks, don’t try this at home,” the Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted. “Our State Patrol friends stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile.”

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said anyone transporting equipment this winter should haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck.

