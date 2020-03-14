Driver pronounced dead after suffering medical episode, crashing into creek

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A man was pronounced dead at the scene Friday afternoon when law enforcement officials responded to a crash on Highway 23 at Leland Road.

According to an incident report from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Lemoin P. Holstlaw was driving southbound on Highway 23 when he suffered a medical episode, causing his truck to cross the center line and come to a stop in a creek south of Leland Road.

Officials said a passerby stopped to give Holstlaw CPR after finding him pulseless and not breathing. A UW Medflight physician pronounced Holstlaw dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether Holstlaw died from the medical event or from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with help from the Plain Fire Department, Plain Ambulance, UW Med Flight and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments