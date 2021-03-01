Driver of stolen vehicle who caused 3-vehicle crash on Beltline still at large, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into two others Sunday while driving on the Beltline.

Officers responded to the eastbound Beltline just after noon for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An initial investigation revealed that one vehicle, which was reported stolen shortly after the crash, hit one vehicle before drifting to the left lane and hitting another. The stolen vehicle eventually came to a stop at the median before two people fled from the scene.

An unspecified number of people suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Police said they used a K-9 unit to track the suspects and later made contact with a woman who ran from the vehicle. She told officers she had just met the driver on Park Street prior to the crash.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is still at large, according to an incident report.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

