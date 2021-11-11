Driver of four-wheeler dies following Grant Co. crash, sheriff says

by Logan Reigstad

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — A 38-year-old Bagley man died Wednesday after being injured in a four-wheeler crash over the weekend, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:05 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said Justin Irish was riding a four-wheeler heading north on Dugway Road when he lost control due to speed while trying to negotiate a curve.

Irish then hit a tree and was ejected from the four-wheeler. First responders took him to Grant Regional Hospital, and he was later taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The sheriff’s office said Irish was not wearing a helmet but was wearing eye protection at the time of the crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash, Dreckman said.

