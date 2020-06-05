Driver lost control of vehicle, swerving to miss deer in roadway

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

WASHINGTON, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies, New Glarus EMS and the Monticello Fire Department responded to the N5800 block of South Highway 69 in the town of Washington Thursday at 7:23 p.m.

Curtia S.M. Sails, 30, of Sun Prairie, was traveling northbound when she said she swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. Sails lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a culvert.

A release said the vehicle hit an embankment and a wooden post. Sails was wearing her seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries. A 7-year-old passenger and a 15-year-old passenger both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Both passengers were wearing seatbelts. Sails and the other two passengers were taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room.

The release said the vehicle was towed from the scene. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and the airbags deployed.

Sails was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments