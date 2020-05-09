Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Hustisford, officials say

HUSTISFORD, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a driver who was found unconscious near the intersection of County Highway E and State Highway 60.

When the first responders arrived at the scene, life-saving efforts were attempted, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly described observations that indicate the driver might have suffered from a medical event during the crash.

Officials said the initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound on County Highway E when it left the roadway, continued through multiple ditches, over a driveway, crossed State Highway 60 crashed through a fence then came to a stop after hitting a storage container.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation. Officials have not determined if the victim died from injuries in the crash or from another medical problem.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Hustisford first responders, Mayville emergency medical services, Watertown paramedics and Flight for Life all responded to the scene.

