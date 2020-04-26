Driver killed in single-vehicle crash after vehicle left roadway, hit several trees

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

RUTLAND, Wis. — A 22-year-old man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees off of U.S. Highway 14 just after midnight Sunday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 12:52 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victim was driving westbound on Highway 14 about a quarter mile north of U.S. Highway 92 when the driver’s 2016 Nissan Maxima left the roadway, law enforcement officials said.

The driver — the sole occupant of the vehicle — was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dane County Medical Examiner, according to a news release.

Officials said Highway 14 between West Rutland Road and Highway 92 was closed for roughly five hours while the crash was investigated.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Police Department and Brooklyn Fire and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

