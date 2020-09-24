Driver killed in interstate crash in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash on I-39/90 near Madison, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the interstate just south of Highway 12.

A 26-year-old man was driving southbound on I-39/90 when he lost control of his vehicle. The car rolled down a steep embankment and the man was ejected, according to the release. The car rolled another feet after the man was ejected.

The man is from Rochester Minnesota. His name is being withheld at this time.

