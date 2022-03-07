Driver killed in early morning crash with semi-truck

by Kyle Jones

CADIZ, Wis. — A 57-year-old man died early Monday morning after a crash with a semi-truck.

Green County Sheriff’s officials said the man was traveling east on State Highway 11 near Cadiz Springs Road just after 3:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with a westbound semi-truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-driver was uninjured.

Officials said weather and road conditions were factors in the crash. The incident is under investigation.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, State Highway 11 remains closed at Cadiz Springs Road. Westbound drivers should follow State Highway 81 north to County Road M, then follow County Road M south back to State Highway 11. Eastbound drivers should follow reverse.

