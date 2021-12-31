Driver killed in Columbia County rollover crash, officials say

by Logan Rude

HAMPDEN, Wis. — A Marshall resident died Thursday evening after their vehicle rolled and crashed into a power pole southwest of Columbus.

Authorities with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office said the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling west on Sanderson Road when they drove their Cadillac into the north ditch line. The vehicle rolled over and hit a power pole before stopping in the ditch.

Law enforcement said the driver of the Cadillac, a 34-year-old Marshall resident, died at the scene. A juvenile passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for roughly 3.5 hours while crews cleared and investigated the crash. Speed and slippery roads are believed to be factors.

The crash caused some power outages in the area.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, Deforest EMS, Lifestar EMS, Alliant Energy and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.

