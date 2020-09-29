Driver injured after crashing into Monroe business

MONROE, Wis. — A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a Monroe business, according to the city’s police department.

Police said an insurance company is inside a former home located near the intersection of 20th Avenue and 10th Street.

Officers were called to the area around 1o a.m. after a car hit the front porch of the business.

Police said the man driving the car suffered minor injuries. No one inside the business was hurt.

A building inspector will determine the safety of the structure, police said.